Tehran’s consultations with Moscow ongoing across all sectors: FM Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has highlighted the extensive and continuous consultations between Iran and Russia, stating that cooperation extends beyond bilateral relations to include regional and international affairs.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in capital Tehran on Tuesday.

"Our consultations with Russia are ongoing across all sectors. In addition to our broad bilateral collaborations, we regularly exchange views on developments in West Asia, the Caucasus, and other strategic regions," Araghchi said.

He further announced that the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is set to convene soon. The commission will focus on strengthening economic ties in key sectors such as energy, railways, and tourism, among others. The upcoming meeting is expected to facilitate deeper economic integration and investment opportunities between the two nations.

In January, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Moscow and signed a strategic partnership agreement with President Vladimir Putin to bolster economic and military collaboration.

Araqchi reaffirmed Iran and Russia’s shared positions on critical regional matters, particularly in relation to Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

On Palestine, both countries condemned the latest proposals for the forced displacement of Gaza’s population, noting them as unacceptable. He announced that Iran has requested an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers to address the situation and coordinate a unified response.

Regarding Syria, Araghchi emphasized that Iran and Russia share a common vision for ensuring peace and stability in the country. "Our positions on Syria are very close. We both support a resolution that guarantees security and stability for the Syrian people," he noted.

On Lebanon, he reiterated Iran’s support for reconstruction efforts and called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied territories in southern Lebanon.

‘No direct talks with US under maximum pressure’

The Iranian top diplomat also addressed ongoing discussions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, revealing that Tehran and Moscow have maintained close consultations on the matter. "Our teams are in constant contact, and we will continue this engagement," he said.

"Iran’s stance on nuclear negotiations is firm: we will not negotiate under threats or sanctions. As long as the U.S. continues its maximum pressure policy, direct negotiations between Tehran and Washington will remain impossible," Araghchi asserted.

Lavrov highlights strengthened Iran-Russia cooperation in trade, infrastructure, and diplomacy

One of the key takeaways from the discussions was the significant growth in trade between Iran and Russia, despite ongoing Western sanctions. Lavrov highlighted this positive economic trend, noting that trade volume between the two nations has surged by more than 13% over the past year.

“We are pleased to see an increase in trade exchanges between Iran and Russia, and we hope to maintain this momentum,” Lavrov stated. The expansion of economic partnerships, he added, demonstrates the resilience of bilateral ties even in the face of external pressures.

Lavrov also provided updates on the Rasht-Astara railway project, a crucial infrastructure initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity between Iran and Russia as part of the North-South Corridor, a trade route designed to link India to northern Europe via Iran and Russia.

“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to establish the North-South Corridor,” he said, underlining the importance of logistics and transport cooperation in deepening Iran-Russia economic ties.

The Russian foreign minister also praised Iran’s successful hosting of the Caspian Economic Forum, an event that underscored Tehran’s role as a key player in regional economic integration. He expressed confidence that the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, set to meet later this year, will further solidify trade and investment agreements between the two nations.

Turning to Iran’s nuclear program, Lavrov underscored the importance of diplomacy in addressing the ongoing crisis. He reaffirmed Russia’s stance that negotiation and diplomatic engagement remain the most viable path forward.

“We believe there is still diplomatic capacity to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue, and we hope a solution can be found,” he stated. Lavrov also stressed that the current situation was not created by Iran, a clear reference to Western policies that have escalated tensions over the country’s nuclear activities.

Lavrov meets Pezeshkian in Tehran, conveys Putin’s warm greetings



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

According to a report by the Russian news agency Sputnik, Lavrov delivered a personal message of "warm greetings" from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pezeshkian during their discussions.