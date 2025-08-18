Over 30 countries to attend 10th Science, Technology Exchange Program

TEHRAN – Participants from over 30 countries will attend the 10th Science and Technology Exchange Program (STEP), scheduled to take place on September 7 at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology.

Organized by the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation, the event will be held as part of the sixth Mustafa Prize week. It will serve as a platform for scientists and technology experts, universities, and research centers, as well as policymakers from Islamic countries to share knowledge, experiences, and latest advancements to enhance synergy further, IRNA reported.

The 10th STEP will focus on two main domains, namely ‘Cutting-Edge Engineering’ and ‘Tomorrow’s Medicine’.

Cutting-Edge Engineering encompasses a wide range of emerging technologies and interdisciplinary approaches that transcend traditional engineering boundaries to provide creative solutions to address challenges.

From artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced materials and nanotechnology, to clean energy systems and sustainable engineering, all fall under the purview of Cutting-Edge Engineering.

Mastery and development of these technologies are paramount for the Organization of Islamic countries, signifying enhanced productivity, creation of modern industries, reduction in technological dependency, optimal resource management, and effective confrontation of challenges such as climate change and food security. Investment and collaboration in this arena can precipitate a scientific and industrial leap for these nations, elevating their position in the global knowledge-based economy.

Tomorrow’s Medicine represents a new paradigm in medical sciences that is advancing towards more precise diagnostics, personalized therapeutics, and intelligent preventive strategies. Genomics and personalized medicine, cell therapy and tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, the development of smart pharmaceuticals, the application of artificial intelligence in analyzing medical data and disease diagnosis, and telemedicine are among the key components of Tomorrow’s Medicine.

Considering the healthcare system challenges in many Islamic countries, including the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, aging population, and the need for equitable access to quality services, investment and knowledge exchange are of substantial importance. This novel approach can lead to significant improvements in health indicators, reduced treatment costs, and increased life expectancy within Islamic societies.

Mustafa Prize week

The sixth Mustafa Prize week is scheduled to be held from September 6 to 10 in Tehran.

The Prize will be awarded in the three categories of Information and Communication Science and Technology, Life and Medical Science and Technology, and Basic and Engineering Sciences.

The opening ceremony will include a new addition to the Mustafa Prize week, granting medals to young researchers under the age of forty for the first time to honor the achievements of young scientists in the Islamic world. The winners will receive 10,000 dollars, as well, IRNA reported.

The week will host several other programs, such as a student competition titled ‘Noor (light)’, which is planned to be held on September 6.

Mustafa Prize science cafes are another part of the programs that will run throughout the week and focus mainly on the achievements of laureates in 2025.

The award is presented in two categories: Mustafa Prize laureates living in the country and Mustafa Prize laureates from Islamic countries, individuals or groups, who are citizens of the 57 Islamic countries, with no restrictions on age, gender, or religion.

The 5th Mustafa Prize was held in the city of Isfahan in September 2023.

The prize included the Mustafa Medal, the Prize Certificate, and a special cash gift that is funded by the endowment of science and technology. So far, more than 400 benefactors from different countries, as members of the Khadem Al-Mustafa community, have supported this scientific-cultural movement.

The Mustafa Prize was established in 2012 as a biennial award by approval of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, with the first edition held in 2015. Since then, ceremonies have taken place in Tehran (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) and Isfahan (2023).

Over the past decade, the Mustafa Prize has recognized and honored 19 distinguished scientists from countries such as Singapore, Jordan, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Lebanon, Pakistan, Morocco, and Egypt.

The award is named after the Holy Prophet of Islam, who put great emphasis on learning, and whose title, Mustafa (one of many), means “the Chosen One.’

The Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation has provided the opportunity for the development of scientific and technological cooperation by establishing a network of nearly 6,500 science and technology experts from 50 countries and interacting with 910 prestigious international centers.

