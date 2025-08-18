DOE official highlights role of science in species conservation

TEHRAN – Utilizing the science and capabilities of experts is essential for species conservation as it plays a key role in addressing the critical situation of endangered species, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE) has said.

Iran is home to a wide array of animal and plant species thanks to the country’s geographical location, climatic diversity, and huge water resources in the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Oman Sea.

However, over the past few years, many of these valuable species, such as the Persian lion and the Mazandaran tiger, have died out due to various threats. If nothing is done, species on the track of extinction, like the Persian cheetah, the Persian Zebra, the yellow deer, and the Baluchistan black bear, will disappear, as well, IRNA quoted Hamid Zoharbi as saying.

Thanks to specialized committees established to make technical decisions, the measures taken over the past year have been greatly effective in protecting species such as great bustard, yellow deer, and black bear, Zohrabi noted.

These committees employ experts’ scientific methods to develop effective approaches for animal preservation. They follow up on made decisions to make sure these plans are implemented, he further noted.

The official went on to highlight the role of foresight in species conservation, saying that the lack of foresight regarding sustainable financial resources has led to many challenges.

Preserving endangered species

In May, President Masoud Pezeshkian issued an order, obligating the Department of Environment (DOE) to develop a strategic plan to preserve endangered species in the country.

According to the latest report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), some 154 species of Iranian vertebrates are critically endangered of extinction.

“The country needs a comprehensive and operational plan in the field of the environment that covers different environmental sectors. It must include goals, assumptions, operational measures, financial resources, and results,” IRNA quoted the president as saying.

Iran is a rich country in terms of biodiversity, with about 37,500 animal species and more than 8,000 plant species. In addition, it is home to 579 bird species, 214 mammal species, 284 reptile species, 23 amphibian species, 309 freshwater fish species, and 763 marine fish species in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea.

Also, some 35,283 species of invertebrates have been identified in the country, out of which more than 32,600 species are arthropods. Over 94 percent of the country’s animal species diversity belongs to invertebrates and less than 6 percent to vertebrates. Insects, with at least 26,800 species, account for more than 70 percent of the country’s total species.

The Asiatic cheetah and the ostrich, whose numbers in nature have dropped to less than 25, are among the critically endangered species. Moreover, there are 5 species of Caspian sturgeon, unique in the world, that are disappearing from the Caspian waters.

According to experts, species extinction is a natural phenomenon, but the speed at which they are disappearing is concerning. Unfortunately, the current rate of extinction has accelerated in the present era due to human activities; it will have serious consequences for ecosystems and the well-being of the planet.

Referring to the country’s biodiversity, Zohrabi stated, “Sadly, the unsustainable exploitation of biological resources has affected and disrupted ecosystems in several areas.”

The official made the remarks on the occasion of World Biodiversity Day, celebrated annually on May 22.

The DOE is in charge of the Convention on Biological Diversity. The convention’s three main objectives include conserving biodiversity, promoting sustainable use of natural resources, and equal sharing of biodiversity benefits, he said.

The realization of these goals requires local communities’ participation. Environmental protection needs to be sustainable, and it has to consider social and economic factors in planning, the official noted.

