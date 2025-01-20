Tehran and Moscow can thrive without Western influence: Iranian president

TEHRAN – In a recent interview with Russian TV, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran and Russia will maintain their course of development and action even in the face of Western pressure.

The president’s interview, recorded during last week's visit to Moscow where he signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty alongside Vladimir Putin, conveyed that both nations will not tolerate external pressure and are committed to ensuring regional security.

"Tehran and Moscow don’t want anyone from outside to determine their roles," Pezeshkian stated.

He added that the two countries are capable of pursuing independent policies and are ready to develop security and economic cooperation in the region to bring peace and stability.

"We don’t need the West," Pezeshkian asserted.

Pezeshkian emphasized the significance of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Iran and Russia.

The president also highlighted that the signing of the treaty demonstrated the two countries' shared approach to independence and cooperation.

He noted that if Iran and Russia had followed external instructions, their policies would have changed a long time ago.

When asked about whether Tehran and Moscow could maintain military and defense cooperation in the future, Pezeshkian said, "Naturally, we will try to develop cooperation in all fields where we can help each other, including the military and security spheres."

Pezeshkian also addressed the issue of Iranophobia, stating, "They [Israel and the West] are trying to create a mindset in the region to foster Iranophobia."

He further noted that when he was elected President, his slogan and message focused on creating unity, solidarity, and cohesion within Iran and fostering friendship with neighboring countries.

Referring to the assassination of martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran which happened hours after his inauguration, Pezeshkian criticized the actions of the Israeli regime and the support it received from the U.S. and Europe following the act of aggression.

The Iranian president highlighted the treatment of the people of Gaza, stating that they "were denied access to water and food, and were not allowed to receive aid."

He pointed out that when Tel Aviv was committing these atrocities in Gaza, the U.S. and Europe "merely watched."

"Israel is killing women and children. They have murdered 14,000 children. Is this human rights?" the president questioned.

Despite these challenges, Pezeshkian maintained that cooperation and assistance from other countries that "target freedom and independence" would help dismantle the "Western totalitarian and unipolar world order."

He expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's stance against unipolarity and emphasized the growing convergence of views between Iran and Russia.

"Our relations are filled with a sense of camaraderie, and we hold similar beliefs," Pezeshkian concluded.