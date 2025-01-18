Putin underlines stronger Iran-Russia cooperation in tourism and direct flights

TEHRAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral tourism cooperation and further direct flights.

The Russian leader made the remarks on Friday following the signing of a comprehensive agreement on mutual cooperation between the two nations at the Kremlin, CHTN reported.

He also pointed out that Russia and Iran are working on a visa-free tourism agreement, underscoring the potential for closer cooperation in this area.

Moreover, Putin stressed that both sides are working to expand transport connections, including the establishment of more direct flights between Tehran and Moscow, to further facilitate mutual tourism.

“Tourist exchanges are growing, there is an increase of around 21%. Transport communications are developing,” TASS quoted Putin as saying during a meeting with Pezeshkian.

“According to the ministries of culture, there is also noticeable progress - in June this year there will be days of Russian culture in Iran. We are waiting for it and we are preparing it,” Putin added.

While the Russian president celebrated the progress in the tourism and transport sectors, he also emphasized that the current level of trade and economic cooperation between the two nations does not yet match the full potential of their relationship. The level of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran is still not aligned with the capabilities of both countries, the Russian president said, suggesting there is room for growth in this regard.

