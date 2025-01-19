Tehran, Moscow reach agreements on rail, air, sea, and road transport

TEHRAN - Iran's Transport and Urban Development Minister outlined key agreements between the presidents of Iran and Russia, covering rail, air, sea, and road transport for both goods and passengers.

According to the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, Farzaneh Sadegh, who accompanied the president and other members of Iran's cabinet on a trip to Moscow, stated that the comprehensive strategic treaty signed by the two countries’ presidents includes agreements on these transport sectors.

The comprehensive strategic treaty signifies the two nations' determination to enhance bilateral cooperation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, during a roundtable with Russian business leaders, expressed optimism that the meeting would mark the beginning of efforts to implement the strategic agreement. He emphasized Iran's commitment to strengthening collaboration within the North-South and East-West corridors, as well as maritime routes and port infrastructure.

The president added that the two governments have agreed on the direction of their partnership, focusing on solidifying ties.

"Iran is determined to expand its relations with Russia, particularly in railways, corridors, maritime routes, and port development. These areas provide a foundation for economic activities," Pezeshkian said.

He underscored the need for actionable measures to implement these agreements, recommending the establishment of academic, financial, industrial, and commercial teams to ensure progress. “Iran is ready to facilitate increased interactions and remove obstacles, demonstrating serious intent in this regard,” he noted.

In related developments, the fifth joint meeting between Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Minister, and Roman Starovoyt, Russia's Minister of Transport, was held via video conference on Monday, January 13.

The discussions focused on drafting a joint cooperation memorandum, preparing a 2025 roadmap, finalizing technical and operational details for the construction and expansion of the Rasht-Astara railway, organizing a trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan on January 28, and maximizing the use of the eastern Caspian Sea’s capacities.

Iran’s transport minister highlighted the importance of utilizing the Caspian Sea’s potential, particularly by connecting Amirabad and Caspian ports to the rail network, advancing the commercialization of the North-South corridor, and promoting multimodal transportation.

In conclusion, Starovoyt endorsed the proposals presented by his Iranian counterpart, paving the way for strengthened cooperation between the two nations.

EF/