Russia, Iran discuss regional developments, strengthening of bilateral ties

TEHRAN – Sergey Vershinin, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, met with Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow, to discuss the latest developments in West Asia, with a particular focus on ongoing conflicts and geopolitical challenges in the region.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by TASS, the meeting took place on Friday and covered a wide range of regional issues. Both officials paid special attention to the crisis in the occupied territories, as well as the evolving situations in Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

During the discussions, both sides emphasized the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and underscored the importance of unrestricted humanitarian access to civilians affected by the conflict. They also reiterated their support for international mechanisms aimed at resolving regional crises, stressing the need for the effective implementation of UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions.

Beyond regional affairs, Russia and Iran reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation on the international stage. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Jalali and Vershinin explored ways to enhance coordination between Moscow and Tehran within global organizations, reflecting the deepening partnership between the two nations.

In a related development, Kazem Jalali highlighted the significance of the Comprehensive Strategic Treaty recently signed between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Russia. The agreement, which was formalized by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen as a major milestone in the evolving Tehran-Moscow partnership.

Jalali suggested that this treaty should serve as a model for future cooperation not only in bilateral relations but also within multilateral frameworks, particularly with BRICS member states. He emphasized that Iran seeks to expand its strategic engagements with Russia and other BRICS countries through similar agreements, enhancing economic and geopolitical collaboration in the face of shifting global dynamics.