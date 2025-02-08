Iran doesn't need outside help for security: Zarif

TEHRAN – Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, declared on Saturday that Iran has achieved the capability to independently safeguard its security, dismissing concerns over external dependencies.

“We are neither worried about our security nor reliant on foreign powers to ensure it,” he told Iranian media, emphasizing the nation’s progress in this domain.

Zarif highlighted the need to pivot toward economic and technological advancement, stating, “Now, we must take a step forward to strengthen our economic resilience and technological capabilities to drive progress.”

He underscored that future efforts would focus on addressing domestic challenges to sustain development.

Addressing the recently signed Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, which outlines a 20-year roadmap for bilateral ties, Zarif elaborated on the agreement’s origins.

“The proposal for this document was drafted during my tenure as Foreign Minister and discussed with President Putin,” he explained, clarifying that the treaty builds on a prior framework.

Zarif served as Iran's top diplomat from 2013 to 2021.

He noted that the finalization occurred under the current administration, with “utmost care taken to ensure a balanced document aligned with national interests.”

Zarif further assured that legal safeguards would be upheld during parliamentary ratification to prevent ambiguities, adding, “The honorable Foreign Minister and the Ministry's legal team fully understand the treaty’s legal nuances.”

The document, he said, would soon be submitted to the Parliament for approval.

In the Russian capital last month, Tehran and Moscow reinforced their alliance with the signing of the Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, officiated by Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin.

On regional diplomacy, Zarif reiterated that fostering ties with neighbors remains a top priority for all administrations, including the incumbent 14th government.

“Regional relations are the most critical focus for any Iranian government,” he affirmed, pledging his office’s support in advancing these efforts.

In an effort to enhance bilateral relations and promote regional stability, Zarif visited Iraq on Thursday.

During his trip, he engaged in a series of high-level discussions with senior Iraqi officials, focusing on deepening cooperation and addressing shared challenges.