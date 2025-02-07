Zarif’s Baghdad visit focuses on security, cooperation, and regional peace

TEHRAN – In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce regional stability, Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, visited Iraq on Thursday, holding a series of high-level meetings with top Iraqi officials.

The discussions focused on deepening security and economic cooperation, addressing regional developments, and reaffirming Iran’s support for Iraq’s sovereignty and independence.

Zarif met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, emphasizing Tehran’s commitment to defending Iraq’s national interests against external threats. The meetings also covered regional crises, including the Palestinian issue, and underscored the importance of continued diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring nations.

Iran pledges support for Iraq’s security, sovereignty

Zarif reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s security, sovereignty, and independence during a series of high-profile meetings in Baghdad on Thursday.

Zarif made these remarks while meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, emphasizing the crucial role both nations play in maintaining regional stability. According to a statement from the Iraqi presidency, Zarif stressed that Iran stands firmly with Iraq in defending its national interests against external threats.

For his part, President Rashid expressed Iraq’s desire to strengthen ties with Iran and expand bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Beyond bilateral relations, the two officials also discussed key regional issues, including the ongoing situation in Palestine. President Rashid reiterated Iraq’s unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Zarif also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation. They highlighted the need to accelerate the implementation of agreements made during recent visits by Iranian and Iraqi officials.

The Iranian Vice President and the Iraqi Prime Minister further exchanged views on regional challenges, advocating for continuous dialogue to reinforce stability in the region.

During his visit, Zarif held talks with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who underscored the importance of increasing diplomatic exchanges between Tehran and Baghdad. Al-Mashhadani, who had recently visited Iran, described his discussions with Iranian officials as highly productive.

Zarif also met with Mohammed Al-Hassan, the Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), to discuss Iraq’s security, regional dynamics, and the Palestinian issue. Al-Hassan briefed Zarif on UNAMI’s latest efforts in Iraq.

Zarif emphasized the significance of Iraq’s stability, progress, and security, highlighting Iran’s belief that regional initiatives, coupled with UN support, are essential for sustaining peace. He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to ongoing cooperation with UNAMI in addressing regional challenges.

Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday night at the invitation of Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, the head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement. Shortly after his arrival, he met with Al-Hakim for discussions on regional peace initiatives.

This visit follows a series of high-level diplomatic engagements between the two nations. Prime Minister Al-Sudani had traveled to Iran last month, where he engaged in talks focused on regional security and economic collaboration. Additionally, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani visited Tehran recently to discuss border security, regional affairs, and trade.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also made his first official foreign visit to Baghdad in September 2024, reinforcing Iran’s strategic partnership with Iraq.

As part of his visit, Zarif attended the Third International Conference on the Future of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) Followers, where he met with members of Iraq’s Foreign Affairs Think Tank. Discussions centered on major regional and global developments, particularly issues concerning the Muslim world.

Zarif also reiterated Iran’s stance on strengthening regional dialogue and fostering deeper cooperation with Iraq and other neighboring countries.

With ongoing diplomatic efforts and high-level exchanges, Tehran and Baghdad continue to solidify their strategic ties, working together to address regional challenges while promoting security and economic development.