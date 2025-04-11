Pezeshkian highlights strategic ties with Baghdad in call with Iraqi counterpart

TEHRAN – In a phone call on Friday afternoon, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed the central importance of Iran’s relationship with neighboring Iraq, describing it as one of the most vital pillars of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy.

Speaking with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, President Pezeshkian emphasized the deep cultural, historical, and strategic bonds between the two nations, stating, “The people of Iraq are not just neighbors to us—they are our brothers. Relations with Iraq are among the most significant arenas of Iran’s foreign engagement.”

The call, which came amid the start of the new Iranian year and following recent regional religious celebrations, was marked by mutual expressions of goodwill. President Rashid extended heartfelt congratulations to the Iranian people and leadership on the occasion, and sent his personal greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

President Pezeshkian thanked his Iraqi counterpart for the kind words and shared his hope that the two leaders would soon have an opportunity to meet in person. “As you rightly said, I look forward to a face-to-face meeting at the earliest opportunity,” Pezeshkian noted. “Such a meeting would allow us to explore concrete pathways to deepen our cooperation, strengthen mutual understanding, and enhance coordination on regional and international matters.”

He added that closer collaboration between Tehran and Baghdad would help advance shared goals—namely, promoting economic development, public welfare, peace, and stability not only for the Iranian and Iraqi peoples but for the broader region as well.

For his part, President Rashid emphasized Iraq’s enduring solidarity with Iran, stating, “The government and people of Iraq have always stood alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran and will continue to do so. We have always wished the best for our Iranian brothers and sisters.”

President Rashid also expressed readiness for comprehensive cooperation across multiple sectors, underscoring Iraq’s openness to deeper engagement in pursuit of regional security, prosperity, and long-term development.

The two presidents concluded their conversation with a shared commitment to continue close dialogue and coordination, reinforcing the message that Iran and Iraq’s partnership remains essential to the stability and progress of the region.