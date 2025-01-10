Tehran backs Baghdad’s diplomatic initiatives for regional stability, declares Araghchi

TEHRAN – Tehran has reiterated its unwavering support for Iraq’s role in promoting regional stability through effective diplomacy and innovative international initiatives.

In a short interview with Iraq’s Al-Ahd network, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commended Iraq’s approach to regional diplomacy, stating, “The Iraqi government is demonstrating effective, positive diplomacy, strengthening its regional relations with a focus on stability and cooperation.”

The minister emphasized Iraq’s strategic importance, saying, “Iraq is a strong nation. Its decisions resonate across the region, and its voice is heard and respected by other countries.”

During the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani to Tehran, Araghchi highlighted the deepening ties between the two nations and Iraq's growing influence in the region.

Araghchi revealed that the discussions during Prime Minister Al-Sudani’s visit encompassed critical political and security matters. The two sides explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and address pressing challenges impacting the broader West Asia.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Tehran’s backing of Iraq’s domestic policies and international efforts aimed at resolving regional conflicts. “We fully support Iraq’s internal decisions and international initiatives designed to tackle and resolve issues within the region,” Araghchi stated.

He lauded Baghdad’s initiatives as a testament to its leadership in championing dialogue and constructive engagement among regional players. The minister further underscored Iran’s readiness to collaborate with Iraq in advancing shared goals for security, stability, and economic prosperity in the region.