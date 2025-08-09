Palestinian people refuse to leave Gaza City despite Israeli threats

Despite Israel’s plan to seize Gaza City and forcibly displace nearly a million Palestinians to concentration zones in the south, many Palestinians in the city are refusing to leave.

Umm Imran, a Palestinian from Gaza City, told Al Jazeera that the Israeli army keeps threatening them to move.

“They say go south, go to al-Mawasi, but there is nowhere safe any more, north, south, east or west. No one and nowhere is safe. We will stay here,” she told the Doha-based news network.

Her mother, Umm Yasser, shares the same resolve.

“We won’t leave Gaza City. We will live and die here. All of our memories here we will not leave, even if we all die, even if our children die, even if they destroy our houses.”

Sayed al-Zard, currently living in a tent in Gaza City, said: “We’ve been displaced 10 times. We have nowhere else to go. Let them come. We’re in the camps. Where do we go? We have no houses. Everything is gone. I’ll die here on my land.”