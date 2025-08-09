TPO aims to normalize commercial event schedule after war disruption

TEHRAN - Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is working to restore the normal schedule of trade fairs and commercial events disrupted by a recent 12-day conflict, a senior official said.

Amir Roshanbakhsh, TPO’s deputy for the development of international businesses, told a specialized webinar on upcoming trade events that the organization is implementing measures to make up for delays in the exhibition calendar.

He said trade fairs are vital tools for expanding commerce, and their effective management is of high importance.

During the conflict, the TPO sought to ensure events faced minimal disruption through policy and planning adjustments.

Roshanbakhsh added that the private sector also stepped in to help manage trade events, but all exhibitions were suspended until late July, when conditions normalized.

