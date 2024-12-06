High-level talks in Baghdad on Syrian crisis

TEHRAN – The foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Syria convened in Baghdad on Friday to discuss the escalating terrorist attacks in Syria and broader regional security challenges.

The meeting, held at Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, brought together Iran’s Abbas Araghchi, Iraq’s Fuad Hussein, and Syria’s Bassam Sabbagh. The talks centered on the volatile situation in Syria, with Araghchi highlighting the need for sustained and serious negotiations to address the growing instability.

Speaking to reporters, Araghchi emphasized that his visit to Baghdad was part of a regional tour aimed at countering a recent surge in terrorist activities in northwestern Syria. "The current situation in West Asia, especially in Syria, is highly sensitive and requires close consultations and coordination among regional countries," he said.

Syria has been engulfed in foreign-backed conflict since 2011, with Western nations and Washington’s regional allies supporting terrorist groups to destabilize the country.

World should not discriminate between terrorists: Araghchi

Following the trilateral meeting, Araghchi stated in a press conference that the three participating countries agreed that terrorism in Syria poses a significant threat to the region, with neighboring Iraq and Turkey particularly vulnerable. “Terrorists will not stay confined to certain borders. If they manage to advance to Syria, they will eventually try to plague other parts of the region.”

Araghchi added that the world and neighboring countries should not “discriminate” between terrorists. “We have no good terrorists. Terrorists are bad for everyone. The UN has clearly designated the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as an international terror outfit.”

The top Iranian diplomat said Iran will continue to support the Syrian government and the Syrian nation in their fight against terrorism, adding that Tehran will send military forces to the Arab country if Damascus makes an official request on the matter.

Araghchi's Iraqi and Syrian counterparts echoed his concerns, emphasizing the urgent need to eradicate terrorism in Syria and highlighting its potential to spread to neighboring countries.

Iraqi PM lauds Iran’s support

Araghchi held a series of high-level meetings with Iraqi officials during his visit to Baghdad, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional developments.

One of the key meetings was with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, where both sides underscored the importance of collaboration in maintaining regional stability and combating terrorism.

In his discussions with Prime Minister Al-Sudani, Araghchi highlighted Iran’s steadfast commitment to fostering dialogue and coordination with Iraq during the current period of heightened regional sensitivity. The Iranian minister praised Iraq's government, people, and religious authorities for their heroic efforts in overcoming the challenges posed by terrorism, which has left indelible scars on the nation.

Reflecting on the broader regional implications, Araghchi warned that neglecting the fight against terrorism in Syria risks transforming the country into a sanctuary for extremist groups, which could exacerbate insecurity across the region. He emphasized the urgent need for regional countries to unite in support of Iraq and Syria's efforts to neutralize terrorist threats.

Araghchi also pointed to ongoing efforts to enhance Iran-Iraq relations, reiterating President Ebrahim Raisi’s commitment to implementing bilateral agreements. He described these steps as essential for advancing mutual interests and addressing shared challenges.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani expressed gratitude to the Iranian government and people for their unwavering support for Iraq’s security and stability. He conveyed his greetings to Iran’s Leader and President, noting that Iraq would always remember Iran’s vital role in helping the country combat and defeat terrorism, particularly during the struggle against ISIS.

Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties and continued dialogue with Iran, especially given the dynamic and volatile situation in the region. He stressed Syria's stability as a cornerstone for broader regional security and reaffirmed Iraq's readiness to assist the Syrian government and people in overcoming their challenges.

In addition, the Prime Minister highlighted Iraq’s commitment to strengthening its bilateral relations with Iran across all sectors, with a particular focus on enhancing collaboration in transportation and transit.

Iranian, Iraqi FMs share perspectives on regional security

During his visit, Araghchi also held discussions with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. These talks centered on the trilateral cooperation between Iran, Iraq, and Syria to address ongoing regional security challenges.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s concern over the persistent insecurity in Syria, which he described as a growing threat to the stability of the entire region. He accused terrorist groups, backed by foreign powers such as the United States and Israel, of pursuing long-term plans to destabilize the region. Araghchi highlighted Iraq’s invaluable experience in combating ISIS as a key reason for increased regional cooperation, stating that Iraq’s perspective on counter-terrorism is particularly crucial given its past struggles.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein affirmed Iraq’s commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also underlined the tangible threat terrorism poses to Iraq and detailed Iraq’s efforts to garner regional and international support for addressing the issue. The two ministers agreed on the need for continued dialogue and coordination to promote stability and security in the region.

Araghchi also had a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, where he discussed the bilateral ties with the Iraqi official.