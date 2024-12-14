Dual threats of terrorism, foreign interventions target Syria: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has underscored the severe challenges facing Syria, citing the dual threats of terrorism and foreign interventions as critical concerns for the region's stability.

Writing in the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Saturday, Araghchi warned that Syria is at a crossroads, beset by threats that could have far-reaching implications for the West Asian region.

“Syria is facing a difficult test,” Araghchi stated, emphasizing the growing danger posed by terrorist organizations such as al-Qaeda and Daesh. He noted that these groups aim to turn Syria into a stronghold, exacerbating regional insecurity.

In addition to the terrorist threat, Araghchi pointed to what he described as "aggressions and military interventions" orchestrated by the Israeli regime, the United States, and their regional allies. These actions, he argued, constitute "strategic miscalculations" with devastating consequences.

"The clear objective of these aggressions and interventions," he wrote, "is the systematic destruction of Syria’s social structure, economic foundations, scientific achievements, and defensive capabilities."

Araghchi expressed concerns about the broader implications of Syria's turmoil, linking it to the ongoing struggles in the Levant and Palestine. “The Islamic world remains deeply worried about the future of the region given the dire circumstances facing these areas,” he remarked.

He commended the resilience of Syrians and their neighbors in the face of such adversity. Referencing the people of Jabalia camp, who resisted extensive Zionist military assaults with limited resources, Araghchi praised their "admirable spirit and unwavering faith."

The foreign minister criticized Israel’s “barbaric crimes” and accused it of exploiting Syria’s internal instability following the fall of the Assad government. He questioned the role of external powers, asking, “Who bears responsibility for Israel's violations of a nation already grappling with the collapse of one government and the emergence of another?”

Araghchi also condemned the rhetoric of regret and concern voiced by some regional states as "meaningless," arguing that these nations have failed to support the people of West Asia meaningfully. For over seven decades, he asserted, resistance has been the only viable response to Israel’s aggression and the complicity of its global supporters.

As a path forward, Araghchi proposed holding free elections in Syria to resolve the crisis and restore national unity. “The solution lies in fostering coexistence and preserving cohesion among the Syrian people through free and fair elections,” he explained. These elections, he said, must reflect the will of all segments of Syrian society, allowing them to shape their nation’s future and uphold its independence.

Araghchi concluded by calling for respect for the Syrian people's choices, emphasizing that only a political system born of inclusive, democratic processes can ensure lasting peace and dignity for the nation.