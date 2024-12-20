Resistance groups are autonomous, Araghchi tells Egyptian media

TEHRAN – In an interview with Egypt's Alghad TV, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed misconceptions surrounding Iran's influence in the region, emphasizing that Resistance groups operate independently and are not under Iranian command.

The interview, which aired on Friday, was recorded following the recent visits by the Iranian President and Foreign Minister to Cairo.

"The notion that Resistance groups follow Iranian directives is incorrect," Araghchi asserted during the Developing Eight (D-8) summit, aiming to dispel such myths.

He clarified that while these groups share common goals with Iran, they are not controlled by it.

Araghchi also emphasized the existence of long-term American-Israeli strategies designed to destabilize the region, underscoring the severe consequences these plans have had.

"The aggressive warfare, resulting in the deaths of over sixty thousand women, children, and civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, starkly reveals the threat Israel poses to regional stability," he stated.

When discussing Iran's involvement in Syria, Araghchi explained that their role has been purely advisory, aimed at combating terrorist groups such as ISIS.

He paid tribute to the martyred General Qassem Soleimani, acknowledging his sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

"Our support is for the Syrian people and their sovereignty, not for any individual," he clarified.

Araghchi warned of the potential resurgence of terrorism in Syria, describing it as a threat to all regional nations.

He elaborated on the concept of the Axis of Resistance, emphasizing its role in restoring justice in Palestine.

"This is not just about fighting; it's about securing Palestinian rights and combating occupation by the Zionist regime," he stated.

Despite significant losses, including the martyrdom of leaders, the top diplomat noted that the Resistance has delivered substantial blows to the occupiers, forcing the Israeli regime to negotiate ceasefires in Lebanon.

Highlighting the historical and cultural bonds between Iran and Egypt, Araghchi advocated for stronger cooperation.

"Our collaboration can lead to stability and prosperity," he remarked, applauding Egypt's peace initiatives in Palestine, adding that "Iran stands with Egypt in these humanitarian efforts."