Araghchi calls for D-8 action against Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria 

TEHRAN – The 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers convened amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, resulting from Israeli aggression.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a strong statement emphasizing the D-8's unwavering commitment to supporting Palestine and Lebanon. He highlighted the organization's swift condemnation of Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza which began in October of 2023, followed by a special ministerial meeting in Istanbul in June 2024, and the upcoming special summit focused on Palestine and Lebanon.

Araghchi underscored the international community's failure to hold Israel accountable, attributing this to the U.S.'s support of the Israeli regime. He stated, "The international community has embarrassingly failed to stop acts of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide by the Zionist regime. This is largely attributed to the political, military, intelligence, and financial support by the U.S. administration to Israel."

The upcoming summit, he emphasized, should send a powerful message demanding an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, holding Israel and its allies accountable. He also called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unhindered humanitarian access, realization of Palestinian self-determination, prevention of land annexation, immediate Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories, and D-8 support for Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the challenges caused by the conflict.

While acknowledging the draft Cairo Declaration outlining enhanced D-8 cooperation, Araghchi stressed the need for greater economic resilience among member states in the face of future shocks, particularly considering the opportunities and challenges presented by new technologies.

He concluded by expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the D-8 Secretary General and his team in organizing the summit.

Bilateral meetings

The Iranian Foreign Minister held separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the D-8 summit in Cairo, focusing on strengthening relationships with key partners amidst escalating regional tensions.

In a meeting with Malaysia's Minister of Higher Education, Abdul Qadir Zambri, Araghchi emphasized the long-standing friendship between Iran and Malaysia, highlighting Iran's scientific and technological advancements despite Western sanctions.

He expressed optimism for enhanced cooperation in technology, science, culture, industry, and commerce, stating, “The D-8 summit comes at a critical time for regional developments, making it vital for major Islamic countries to unite and synergize efforts against the aggressions faced by Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.” Zambri echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Malaysia's commitment to closer ties with Iran, particularly in education, and its support for the Palestinian cause.

Both ministers expressed hope for the successful implementation of existing agreements through the Joint Economic Commission.

Separately, Araghchi met with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Araghchi condemned the Israeli regime's actions, blaming the U.S. and Western nations for providing comprehensive support to Israel.

He stated, "We are witnessing the aggressive Israeli regime destroying the defensive and economic infrastructure of Syria while continuing its crimes in Gaza and Lebanon," and expressed concern about a potential U.S. and Israeli design to divide and weaken Islamic countries, potentially leading to a resurgence of ISIS.

Dar, in response, praised Iran's hosting of the recent ECO summit and reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of Israeli aggression, calling for greater cooperation among Islamic nations. He asserted, "We must strengthen our consultations to collectively condemn these aggressions and support the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria."

