Army honors top diplomat with prestigious military award

TEHRAN – In a ceremony recognizing outstanding contributions to diplomacy, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, awarded the prestigious Medal of Iran Army to the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The presentation took place during the closing session of a joint conference for senior officials and political advisors from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday.

The event featured a gathering of high-ranking military commanders and key figures in Iran’s foreign policy apparatus.

During the event, Rear Admiral Sayyari expressed his gratitude for Foreign Minister Araghchi’s relentless dedication to diplomacy, emphasizing the importance of his role in representing Iran’s strategic interests abroad.

Hojjatoleslam Ali Saeedi, the Head of the Ideological and Political Office of the Commander-in-Chief, also delivered remarks at the conference.

He lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its "brave, bold, and innovative" approaches in addressing international challenges and for its steadfast support of the region’s Resistance movements.

Saeedi specifically highlighted the role of the Minister of Foreign Affairs in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes with both courage and ingenuity.