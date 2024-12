Diplomatic talks lay groundwork for Pezeshkian’s Moscow visit

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko met Friday to discuss Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's upcoming visit to Moscow.

Iranian media quoted Jalali as saying the discussions included ongoing cooperation in various sectors, emphasizing the visit's significance.

Rudenko similarly noted, "We reviewed the agenda for future high-level meetings, including Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow and visits by Russian deputy prime ministers to Tehran."

Ambassador Jalali stressed streamlining joint agreements to advance mutual commitments, saying, "It is crucial to facilitate the advancement of our mutual commitments."

The diplomats also discussed finalizing several documents for signing, including a comprehensive cooperation agreement.

The meeting also addressed consular issues and easing travel for citizens of both countries.

In addition to Pezeshkian's visit, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to visit Moscow in early 2025.

The visit is expected to oversee the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, focusing on defense cooperation, countering Western sanctions, and expanding economic ties.