Ambassador Jalali talks cooperation, regional developments with parliamentary delegation in Russia

TEHRAN – Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow, held a meeting with a visiting parliamentary delegation from Iran to discuss key issues surrounding bilateral cooperation and regional dynamics.

The delegation, which included Abbas Moqtadaei, Vice President of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, and Abbas Goudarzi, a member of the Parliament's Board of Directors and the Iran-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group, arrived in Moscow at the invitation of the State Duma of Russia. Their visit coincided with the annual meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly, providing a platform for crucial discussions on inter-parliamentary relations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Jalali and the Iranian lawmakers exchanged insights on the current state of cooperation between Iran and Russia. They emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and discussed various regional and international developments that could impact both nations.

The dialogue also highlighted the mutual interests shared by Iran and Russia, particularly in light of ongoing geopolitical challenges.

