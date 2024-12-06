Putin praises strengthening economic ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the stability and reliability of trade and economic relations with Iran, expressing optimism about further growth in bilateral trade volumes.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 15th VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum in Moscow, themed “The Future of Capital and the Capital of the Future,” Putin lauded ongoing projects between the two nations in logistics, energy, industry, and security.

“The North-South Corridor is operational, and the volume of transportation along this route is steadily increasing,” Putin said, referring to enhanced cooperation in transportation.

Putin expressed hope that a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran would be signed during an upcoming visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow. He also welcomed Tehran’s application for observer membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“Moscow supports Iran's intention to deepen its engagement with the EAEU,” he added.

Upcoming Tehran-Moscow agreement

Earlier this week, during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Putin reiterated the importance of bilateral ties and anticipated that cooperation would strengthen following the signing of the Tehran-Moscow Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement.

The Kremlin confirmed that preparations for Pezeshkian’s visit are underway, though no date has been finalized. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressed the urgency of finalizing the strategic partnership agreement without delay.

EF/