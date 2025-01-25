Saeed Khatibzadeh takes helm of Iran's leading foreign policy think tank

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has elevated Saeed Khatibzadeh to the role of Deputy Foreign Minister and appointed him as the new head of the Ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS).

Khatibzadeh, who brings a wealth of experience, has previously represented Iran as ambassador to Croatia.

His career also encompasses key positions such as advisor to the Foreign Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister, head of the Public Diplomacy Center, and spokesperson, in addition to serving as the Director General of the Office of Political and International Studies.

Founded in 1983, the IPIS stands as one of Iran's leading think tanks, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The institute plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's foreign policy through rigorous research and analysis of international affairs.