Islamic Revolution principles key to Iran’s global strategy, says FM

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that the Islamic Republic's diplomatic power is deeply rooted in the revolutionary ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Speaking at the 14th National Conference of Political Leaders and Advisors of the Armed Forces, organized by the Army's Ideological and Political Organization, Araghchi stressed the interdependence of diplomacy and military strategy as vital components of Iran's national power.

“Diplomacy and the field are inseparable; they complement each other in achieving the nation’s strategic goals,” Araghchi said on Tuesday, highlighting the synergy between Iran’s military capabilities and its diplomatic initiatives.

Araghchi described resistance to oppression, injustice, and foreign domination as central tenets of the Islamic Revolution’s discourse. “The ability to stand against tyranny, occupation, and interference is not only enshrined in international law but also resonates as a natural human and moral obligation,” he stated. He credited the Islamic Revolution with revitalizing this ideology, which continues to shape Iran’s domestic and foreign policies.

The Foreign Minister also elaborated on the indispensable role of hard power in strengthening diplomacy. “Without hard power, diplomacy cannot effectively achieve its objectives. Economic, cultural, psychological, and soft power play critical roles in foreign policy, but hard power remains the backbone of these efforts,” he explained.

Araghchi highlighted Iran’s unique ability to develop discourse and adapt to shifting global dynamics. “The Islamic Republic’s strength lies in its capacity to create and sustain a revolutionary narrative, enabling us to navigate even the most challenging circumstances,” he said.

He underscored the importance of national unity and cohesion as the cornerstone of Iran’s power. “A diplomat’s primary duty is to understand and utilize all elements of national power to safeguard our interests and security. However, the true source of these elements is the people. Therefore, we must prioritize fostering national solidarity and consensus,” he asserted.

‘Yemen reshaping regional dynamics independentaly’

Araghchi also reaffirmed the country’s support for Yemenis and Resistance groups across the region, while categorically denying claims that Iran provides military aid to Sana’a.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Araghchi highlighted Yemen’s resilience in the face of economic and military adversity.

He praised Yemenis for their unexpected and unprecedented contributions to the Resistance Movement. He underscored that while Iran supports Resistance efforts, Yemenis have demonstrated their ability to stand independently in their struggle against foreign aggression.

On Monday, Yemeni Armed Forces intensified their attacks on Israeli positions, reportedly launching two drone strikes on locations in Jaffa and Ashkelon.