Iran may send troops to Syria if Damascus requests: Araghchi

TEHRAN – In a recent interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran is prepared to consider sending military forces to Syria if an official request is made by the Syrian government.

Syria has been battling a new wave of terrorism in its northwestern Aleppo province since last week. Iran has keeping military advisors in the Arab country since Syria first began to grapple with terrorism in 2011. It has, however, never been confirmed that Iran has stationed troops there.

During the interview, Araghchi revealed plans to travel to Russia to discuss the current state of affairs in Syria, signaling Iran's proactive approach to regional diplomacy. He emphasized the importance of consultation and dialogue with Turkey, particularly concerning their differences over Syria. "The expansion of terrorist groups in Syria may harm neighboring countries like Iraq, Jordan, and Turkey more than it harms Iran," he noted, underscoring the broader implications of the Syrian conflict on regional stability.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also addressed the conditions set by the Syrian government for the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its territory, describing them as reasonable.

Araghchi clarified that while Iran supports Resistance factions in Arab countries, it does not command or have organizational ties with them. Instead, he stated that Iran provides assistance when needed, reinforcing its role as a key player in the regional power dynamics.

On the topic of international negotiations, Araghchi expressed skepticism about discussions with Europe regarding Iran's nuclear program, indicating a cautious approach to diplomatic engagements. He further stated that there are currently no intentions to engage in dialogue with Washington, pending clarity on the policies of the new U.S. administration.

