Azerbaijan thanks Iran for crucial support in D-8 membership bid

TEHRAN – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has thanked Iran for its critical support in Azerbaijan's successful bid to join the Developing-8 (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The acknowledgment came in a formal letter addressed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, following Azerbaijan’s accession to the group during its 11th summit held on December 19 in Cairo.

The D-8 is an intergovernmental organization established to enhance economic cooperation among eight major Islamic developing nations, including Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.

Azerbaijan’s entry into the group was officially announced during the Cairo summit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who chaired the gathering.

In his letter, President Aliyev conveyed his deep gratitude to both Iran as a nation and President Pezeshkian personally for their strong endorsement of Azerbaijan’s candidacy. “I deeply appreciate the Islamic Republic of Iran and Your Excellency for voting in favor of Azerbaijan’s membership in the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation during its 11th summit in Cairo,” he wrote.

Aliyev underscored the significance of Azerbaijan's admission, marking the first expansion in the D-8’s nearly three-decade history. He described this milestone as a testament to the global trust placed in Azerbaijan's potential and a source of immense national pride.

The Azerbaijani President also highlighted that Iran’s explicit support reflected the robust ties, mutual respect, and solidarity shared between the two nations. “Iran’s backing of our membership is a clear demonstration of the strong friendship, cooperative relations, and unity that exist not only between Azerbaijan and Iran but also among all member states of the D-8,” he said.

Aliyev expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of the D-8, stating, “I am confident that Azerbaijan, together with all member nations, will work to safeguard the organization’s core values, deepen cooperation, advance shared interests, strengthen Islamic solidarity, and contribute to enhancing the D-8’s global influence.”

Beyond the scope of the D-8, President Aliyev took the opportunity to reaffirm Azerbaijan’s dedication to fostering closer ties with Iran. He emphasized his confidence in continued joint efforts to enhance bilateral relations, stating, “I firmly believe that Azerbaijan and Iran will continue to build upon our friendship and cooperation, grounded in mutual respect, good neighborly relations, and the shared interests of our peoples.”

Concluding his letter, Aliyev once again thanked his Iranian counterpart for his unwavering support and extended his best wishes. “I wish Your Excellency health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and I extend my wishes for lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly nation of Iran,” he wrote.