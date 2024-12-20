Iran's finance minister meets D-8 secretary-general to discuss trade, investment

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Abdolnaser Hemmati met with Secretary-general of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam on Thursday to discuss boosting trade and investment among the eight developing Islamic nations.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit held in Cairo, Egypt. Hemmati, who accompanied Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the summit, reiterated the bloc’s target of achieving $500 billion in trade volume by 2030.

As IRNA reported, during the meeting, Hemmati emphasized the importance of the D-8's member composition and economic potential, stating that the Iranian government is committed to harnessing and activating these opportunities.

The D-8, or Developing-8, comprises eight Islamic developing nations with a combined population of approximately 1.2 billion people. Trade among member states reached $320 billion in 2022, reflecting substantial economic ties within the bloc.

Photo: Iran's Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati (R) and Secretary-general of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam