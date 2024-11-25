World must not stand silent as genocide becomes routine: Iran FM

TEHRAN – Iran's Foreign Minister warns that the United Nations' failure to take decisive action against Israel's violations threatens to undermine the organization's credibility and could lead to the normalization of aggression.

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks during the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on Monday.

The session, convened to discuss the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories, became a platform for Araghchi to denounce the international community’s alarming complacency in the face of ongoing genocide and aggression by Israel.

Araghchi began by expressing Iran’s grave concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza and beyond.

He argued that the 14-month-long genocide in Gaza is merely the latest chapter in Israel’s systematic efforts to occupy Palestinian lands and enforce apartheid policies on the occupied population. He described these actions as part of a long-standing strategy to suppress Palestinian self-determination and sovereignty.

The Foreign Minister called for the establishment of a global coalition to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

He emphasized that prosecuting and punishing Israeli leaders for their crimes is essential to ending the cycle of violence.

Araghchi also pointed to the complicity of Israel’s supporters, particularly the United States, in enabling its actions through financial, political, and military aid.

Highlighting the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant, Araghchi described these measures as a necessary, albeit overdue, step toward justice.

He urged the global community to support the enforcement of these warrants and to intensify efforts to bring Israeli officials to trial for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Araghchi called on the United Nations Secretary-General to provide regular updates to the Security Council and the General Assembly on the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

He urged the UN to document violations of international law, including war crimes and genocide, and submit them to relevant domestic courts and international tribunals. These efforts, he argued, are essential to counter Israel’s impunity and uphold the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

In his closing remarks, Araghchi underscored the shared responsibility of nations to prevent further atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon.

Heading a delegation, Araghchi arrived in the Portuguese capital on Monday to attend the UNAOC Global Forum, which is scheduled to last till November 27 in the town of Cascais.

This forum will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the UNAOC with its theme focusing on "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future — Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity".