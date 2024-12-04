Iran, Russia, and Turkey to meet on the Syria conflict in Qatar

TEHRAN – The foreign ministers of the three guarantors of the Astana peace process will meet in Doha, Qatar, soon to discuss the resurgence of terrorism in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Wednesday.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are guarantors of the Astana peace process.

Araghchi said he will head to Qatar early next week to take part in the Doha Forum.

“Since these ministers are in Doha, we will hold the meeting there,” he said after a cabinet meeting.

Iran and Russia are allies of the Syrian government. However, Turkey sides with the opposition. The three countries set up the Astana peace process in January 2017 to end the Syrian conflict, which first erupted in 2011.

After the sudden resurgence of terrorism in Syria last Wednesday, the Iranian foreign minister placed a premium on safeguarding the achievements of the Astana peace talks.

Russia says guarantor states in close contact

Russia also announced on Wednesday the three guarantor states are in "close contact" over the conflict in Syria.

"The foreign ministers of the three guarantor countries are in close contact with each other," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, Press TV reported.

She added that Moscow was "actively working with international partners to ensure the rapid stabilization of the situation in Syria."

That comes as terrorists led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a large-scale assault in Syria last week, overrunning parts of the government-controlled areas in the northwest of the Arab country.