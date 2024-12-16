Iran, Japan reaffirm commitment to regional stability through continued dialogue

TEHRAN – Iran and Japan have reiterated their commitment to ongoing consultations to address regional and international issues, with a particular focus on developments in Syria.

This commitment was emphasized during a meeting on Sunday in Tehran between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Japan's Deputy Foreign Minister Funakoshi Takehiro.

During the meeting, the two diplomats explored avenues to enhance the longstanding and friendly relations between their countries.

Araghchi stated, "The good and friendly relations between Tehran and Tokyo provide a solid foundation for addressing the pressing issues in our region."

He added that, given recent regional developments, "continuous consultations are crucial."

Funakoshi echoed this sentiment, noting, "Japan values its historical relations with Iran. Ongoing interaction is essential not only to strengthen bilateral ties but also to assist in resolving regional and international problems."

Iran's top diplomat pointed out that Tehran and Tokyo share common concerns about sustainable security and stability in West Asia.

"We have common concerns about the stability and security of our region, and it's important that we work together to address these issues," Araghchi emphasized.

Funakoshi, in his remarks, stressed the need for ongoing interaction between the two nations, asserting, "Japan is committed to deepening its relations with Iran."

In addition to bilateral ties, the two diplomats discussed various regional and international issues, with a specific focus on the situation in Syria.

Both sides acknowledged that maintaining stability and security in the region is a shared priority and that their continued dialogue could significantly contribute to achieving this goal.

"Our discussions on Syria were particularly important, and we will continue to work together to promote stability in the region," Funakoshi noted.

Funakoshi's visit was part of the 32nd consultative session between the Deputy Foreign Ministers of Iran and Japan, highlighting both nations' ongoing commitment to engage in meaningful and constructive discussions.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, also participated in these consultations, reaffirming the necessity of such interactions for deepening relations in various fields.

"The continuation of our consultations is vital for the progress and stability of our bilateral and regional relations," he stated in a post on X.

Fostering closer ties

From 2007 to 2011, Araghchi served as Iran's ambassador to Japan.

In an interview with Japan's Kyodo News in August, Iran's top diplomat declared that "Japan can play a more significant role in Iran's energy, oil, and economic sectors," adding that the two countries "have enormous potential for a stabilizing and mutually beneficial partnership."

Recently, Japan pledged ¥690 million ($4.6 million) to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the restoration of Lake Urmia and other wetlands in Iran.

This contribution aims to enhance sustainable resource management and climate resilience, reflecting a long-standing partnership between Iran and Japan.

Additionally, earlier this year, Japan expressed its commitment to assist Iran in normalizing relations with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Furthermore, analysts suggest that Japan could serve as an intermediary between Iran and the West, potentially helping to address divergences concerning Iran's peaceful nuclear program, among other issues.