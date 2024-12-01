Turkmen envoy presents credentials to Iran FM

TEHRAN – The newly appointed ambassador of Turkmenistan to Iran Ilyas Ghaypov, delivered his diplomatic credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.

As reported by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting marked the commencement of Ghaypov's diplomatic mission to Iran.

Ambassador Ghaypov reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and collaboration across multiple sectors, including politics, economics, culture, and security. He highlighted the significance of cooperative efforts in tackling shared challenges and advancing regional stability.

For his part, Araghchi welcomed the new ambassador and reiterated Iran's willingness to improve bilateral relations with Turkmenistan.

Araghchi emphasized the historical and cultural connections between the two nations and underscored the necessity for enhanced economic collaboration, especially in energy, transportation, and trade.



