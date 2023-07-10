New ambassadors to Kuwait, Armenia, Bulgaria meet FM

TEHRAN- Before starting their diplomatic missions, Iran’s newly appointed ambassadors to Kuwait, Armenia, and Bulgaria held separate meetings on Sunday with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The ambassadors were given the duty of boosting bilateral ties and fostering tighter collaboration across several sectors.

The Iranian ambassador to Bulgaria, Alireza Irvash, gave Amir Abdollahian a list of his top initiatives for advancing ties between Tehran and Sofia.

Considering Bulgaria’s strategic position as a gateway to the European Union, Amir Abdollahian stressed the need to develop ties between Iran and Eastern European nations.

Similarly, Mehdi Sobhani, the new ambassador to Armenia, met with the foreign minister. Amir Abdollahian emphasized the Iranian government’s goal of putting neighboring nations first.

In the meeting with Mohammad Toutounchi, Iran’s new envoy to Kuwait, Amir Abdollahian also provided advice on how to develop relationship in all areas. The ambassador also gave an update on the relations between Iran and Kuwait.