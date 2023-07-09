Azeri FM calls ties with Iran very important

TEHRAN – Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has underlined the importance of relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan from Baku’s point of view.

“Azerbaijan has always been interested in the positive development of relations with Iran. Recently, there has been tension in relations between the two countries, for which there were very serious reasons,” Bayramov said, according to Azerbaijani news agency Trend.

“However,” he added, “we highly appreciate the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Azerbaijan, his participation in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during this visit.”

Bayramov pointed out that thanks to this meeting, it became possible to openly discuss all the issues and topics that caused the tension.

“We see Iran's intention to take serious steps towards resolving disagreements. In this case, Azerbaijan will take adequate and reciprocal steps,” he continued.

Amir Abdollahian recently visited Baku to participate in a ministerial NAM meeting. In Baku, the Iranian foreign minister met several foreign officials and leaders, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The meeting came against a backdrop of strained relations between Tehran and Baku. Thus, it presented a positive opportunity for both sides to exchange views on several bilateral issues.

Over the last few months, Iran has been working to reduce tensions with the Republic of Azerbaijan, but the South Caucasus nations have shown little interest in genuinely opening a new chapter with Iran.

Since the January attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Baku has leveled countless accusations against Iran without paying heed to Iran’s calls for de-escalation. Nevertheless, Iran continued to try to improve relations with Azerbaijan, and the Iranian foreign minister eagerly participated in the NAM meeting as a platform to boost Iran’s ties with the non-aligned countries and its relations with Baku.

Amir Abdollahian exchanged views with Aliyev on bilateral relations and regional issues, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The Iranian foreign minister underlined the will of the two countries to improve bilateral relations. “With the positive atmosphere being formed in the relations between the two countries and especially overcoming some misunderstandings, the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to follow up and fulfill all previous agreements,” he said.

Amir Abdollahian pointed out that Tehran believes that the two brotherly and neighboring countries have well demonstrated their will and ability to overcome the difficult conditions that have arisen. He noted that the two countries have realistically placed the pursuit of common goals within the framework of mutual interests on the agenda of their relations, relying on the vast capacities available in the field of cooperation.

