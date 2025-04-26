Neighborly ties a priority for Iran administration, MP says ahead of Pezeshkian’s Baku visit

TEHRAN – Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Saturday that the 14th administration has made regional diplomacy a priority, with a special focus on enhancing cooperation with neighbors.

“Expanding political, economic, and cultural relations with neighboring states is a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy,” Boroujerdi told IRNA as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is reported to pay a visit to Azerbaijan on Monday.

The lawmaker emphasized that Azerbaijan, with its historical, religious, and cultural ties to Iran, as well as its potential for economic and trade collaboration, remains a key focus for Tehran.

“The President’s visit to Baku is highly significant and will play an influential role in strengthening bilateral relations,” Boroujerdi said. “Neighboring countries are important partners, particularly in times of crisis, and Iran has always sought to build closer ties across all sectors.”

He added that the upcoming trip marks the continuation of efforts over recent years to revitalize Iran-Azerbaijan relations and expressed hope for “a new and comprehensive phase of cooperation” between the two nations.

Boroujerdi stressed that Iran has consistently pursued its neighborhood policy based on shared interests, and said the visit could open fresh opportunities for expanded engagement.

Mehdi Sanaei, the Deputy for Political Affairs in the President’s Office, confirmed in a post on his X account that President Pezeshkian will travel to Baku on April 28 at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Several programs have been scheduled, and we hope this visit will mark the beginning of a new era in cooperation between the two brotherly nations, especially in areas such as trade and border province partnerships," Sanaei wrote.