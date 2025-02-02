Advisor to Azerbaijan president meets Iranian officials in Tehran

TEHRAN – Hikmet Hajiyev, the foreign policy advisor to the President of Azerbaijan, held key discussions with senior Iranian officials during a visit to Tehran this week.

On Sunday morning, he met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in this council. This high-level meeting focused on a range of issues related to bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Hajiyev had also met with Mehdi Sanaei, the political advisor to the President of Iran, the day before, in a separate but equally significant meeting.

According to a post by Sanaei on his social media, the two sides discussed various aspects of their relationship, with both emphasizing the longstanding friendship and brotherhood between the two countries. Sanaei highlighted their mutual commitment to resolving any misunderstandings and expanding both political and economic ties. The discussions also included enhancing people-to-people exchanges as a way of strengthening cultural and diplomatic bonds.

During his meeting with Ahmadian, the Iranian official stressed the importance of the close relationship between the two countries, describing Iran and Azerbaijan as "one entity" and "two brothers." He underscored that maintaining and furthering this brotherly connection is a key duty, and that efforts would continue to remove any obstacles to their bilateral relations.

In a similar vein, Hajiyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan's view of Iran as a close friend and ally, noting the continuous development of relations between the two nations, especially following the positive outcomes of a meeting between Ahmadian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Hajiyev also noted that several Azerbaijani officials have recently visited Iran, underscoring the growing importance of their diplomatic engagement.

Ahmadian, reflecting on his positive and friendly meetings with President Ilham Aliyev during his recent trip to Baku, added that both countries' "enemies" seek to disrupt their relations. However, he firmly believed that the wisdom of both nations' leaders and their people would prevail in countering such attempts at destabilization. The two sides also discussed the full implementation of agreements reached during previous meetings, with Ahmadian assuring that follow-ups would continue to ensure their success.

Further solidifying their commitment to stronger ties, Hajiyev emphasized that no external forces could undermine the deepening relationship between Azerbaijan and Iran. He also had a productive meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister, marking another significant moment in the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two countries.

This high-level visit comes on the heels of another important trip by Ahmadian earlier this month, where he visited both Baku and Yerevan. During his trip to Baku, Ahmadian met with President Ilham Aliyev to discuss a range of cooperative initiatives across political, security, defense, and economic spheres. The two officials also agreed on the need to strengthen economic relations, particularly focusing on energy and transportation corridors, including the strategic North-South Corridor and the Aghband transit route.

In addition to discussions on economic matters, the two sides touched on regional security concerns, particularly the ongoing tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. These tensions have been exacerbated by territorial disputes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a situation that has escalated in recent years. Both countries have accused each other of military provocations and violations of territorial integrity. Iran has consistently called for de-escalation, urging both Azerbaijan and Armenia to engage in dialogue to avoid further hostilities.

The situation is further complicated by the proposed Zangezur Corridor, which would connect Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave to the rest of the country via Armenian territory. Armenia has strongly opposed this corridor, fearing it could undermine its sovereignty.

Iran’s Ambassador to Yerevan Mehdi Sobhani had also reiterated Tehran’s opposition to any corridor which breaches Armenia’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran backs the establishment of peace and stability and also economic development in the Caucasus region,” Ambassador Sobhani insisted.

Iran believes regional countries can ensure security and bring about solutions through cooperation, saying that the presence of foreign countries in the region will not be to the benefit of regional nations.