Iran security chief meets Aliyev in Baku

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, met with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday.

The two officials emphasized strengthening cooperation across political, security, defense, and economic areas. They agreed to enhance economic relations, particularly focusing on energy and transportation corridors.

Ahmadian stressed Iran's commitment to removing obstacles and facilitating joint projects, aiming to bolster bilateral ties.

Aliyev highlighted the strong historical, religious, and cultural connections between the two nations, stating, "The relations between Iran and Azerbaijan over the past three decades have been excellent." He also expressed Azerbaijan's strong interest in utilizing the North-South Corridor and leveraging the capacity of the Persian Gulf through the Aghband transit route.

Further, Aliyev discussed his initiative for resolving South Caucasus conflicts within the "3+3" framework, advocating for regional cooperation to solve regional issues.

Both officials announced plans to establish a joint economic commission soon and expressed satisfaction with existing military cooperation, including joint military exercises.

Ahmadian's visit to Baku was at Azerbaijan's invitation. He is reportedly next scheduled to visit Yerevan for discussions with Armenian officials, also at their invitation.

Baku-Yerevan tensions

Iran's recent diplomatic engagement occurs amid escalating tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, primarily over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. This long-standing rivalry has intensified, with both countries accusing each other of military provocations and border infringements. Despite calls for de-escalation, the situation remains precarious.

Since independence, Azerbaijan and Armenia have been embroiled in multiple territorial disputes. A key turning point was in September 2023, when Azerbaijani forces took control of Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized internationally as Azerbaijani, but previously governed by ethnic Armenians. This resulted in nearly the entire Armenian population (approximately 100,000 people) fleeing the region.

Currently, as Yerevan and Baku pursue bilateral talks aimed at normalizing relations and addressing border issues, Armenian officials have expressed concerns that Azerbaijan may be preparing for further military actions. Last December, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that Azerbaijan had received proposals regarding two key unresolved issues but had not yet responded.

In a recent interview, Aliyev labeled Armenia a "fascist state," asserting that Baku may have no option but to "destroy" its neighbor's "fascist ideology."

Iran has consistently called for a peaceful resolution, urging both parties to engage in dialogue and avoid further hostilities. The Iranian government has also expressed concern for the humanitarian impact of the conflict on civilians.

Another point of contention is the proposed Zangezur Corridor, intended to connect Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave to the rest of the country through Armenian territory.

The proposal has faced strong opposition from Armenia, which fears it could undermine its sovereignty. Iran has also opposed the Zangezur Corridor, viewing it as a threat to its territorial integrity and regional influence. The corridor is designed to isolate Iran from land access to Armenia, dismantling borders that have existed for centuries.