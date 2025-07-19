No tolerance for geopolitical change in South Caucasus, Tehran warns

TEHRAN – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, has reiterated the Islamic Republic’s firm opposition to any geopolitical changes in the region, warning that such shifts could destabilize the South Caucasus and undermine the interests of all regional states.

In a phone call with his Armenian counterpart Armen Grigoryan on Saturday, Ahmadian underscored Tehran’s long-standing position in favor of preserving existing borders and national sovereignty across the region. He emphasized that maintaining the current geopolitical landscape serves the collective interests of regional countries and contributes to long-term stability.

The Iranian official also expressed appreciation for Armenia’s condemnation of the recent Israeli aggression against Iran during the 12-day war, a move viewed in Tehran as a sign of principled regional solidarity.

During their conversation, Ahmadian and Grigoryan exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional developments. Grigoryan briefed the Iranian side on the status of ongoing peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, reaffirming Armenia’s position regarding the unblocking of regional transport routes. He stressed that any such arrangements must respect Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction.

Ahmadian voiced Iran’s support for Armenia’s approach and reaffirmed Tehran’s opposition to externally imposed corridors that could alter regional dynamics.

The issue of regional transit has gained renewed international attention in the aftermath of the 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Karabakh—a long-disputed territory that has remained internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In May, Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on the text of a peace deal, with Yerevan formally renouncing its claim to the Karabakh region. Azerbaijani forces recaptured the territory in a swift 24-hour military operation.

However, concerns over the so-called "Zangezur Corridor"—a proposed land route linking mainland Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan through Armenia’s southern Syunik province—have continued to raise alarms in Tehran. The corridor, championed by Baku and Ankara, would effectively sever Iran’s historic land connection with Armenia and grant Azerbaijan and Turkey control over a key regional passage.

While the plan has faced sustained Iranian opposition, recent remarks by U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack have reignited concerns. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Barrack revealed that Washington has proposed taking over management of the corridor project, in a move framed as support for ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iranian analysts, however, view the proposal as a geopolitical maneuver aimed at sidelining Iran and reshaping regional power dynamics.

The so-called Zangezur project, which gained traction in 2023 and early 2024, has faced a firm response from Tehran. Iranian officials have consistently warned that any attempt to impose the corridor by force would cross a red line.