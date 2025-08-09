Over 2.6 million Arbaeen pilgrims exit Iran via land borders; Mehran most crowded

TEHRAN – More than 2.6 million pilgrims crossed Iran’s six land borders to enter Iraq for Arbaeen between July 26 and August 8, Iranian road management officials reported on Saturday.

Iman Mehrabinia, head of the operations hall at Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, told ISNA news agency that 2,643,343 pilgrims exited Iran through the six land border crossings during the first to the 14th of the Islamic month of Safar. The figures exclude those traveling by air.

Mehran border was the busiest crossing, accounting for 47% of all pilgrim traffic, followed by Shalamcheh (28%), Khosravi (14%), Chazabeh (8%), Tamarchin (2%), and Bashmaq (1%).

Traffic was heavy on the Ilam-Sarableh route toward Mehran before and after the Azadi Tunnel, as well as on the Khorramshahr-Shalamcheh route. However, the Qasr-e Shirin, Khosravi, and Bostan-Chazabeh routes experienced smooth traffic flow.

No traffic congestion was reported at the Bashmaq and Tamarchin borders, the official noted.

Mehrabi Nia also stated that 828,323 pilgrims had returned to Iran during the same period.

“Compared with last year, the number of pilgrims exiting Iran increased by 2%.”

He added that 511,000 pilgrims left Iran via public transportation services during this timeframe.

Arbaeen marks the end of a 40-day mourning period commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Millions of Shia Muslims participate annually in this pilgrimage, many walking long distances to reach Karbala in Iraq.

AM