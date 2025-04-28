Iran’s President calls Azerbaijan ‘second home’ as he urges deeper Tehran-Baku ties

TEHRAN – In a recent interview with Azerbaijani Television (AzTV), President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran articulated Iran's unwavering commitment to the principles of international law, particularly the respect for the rights and territorial integrity of all nations, calling it "the first and foremost principle of international law."

His remarks, delivered against the backdrop of ongoing disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, underscored Iran's role as a mediator and advocate for peaceful resolution in the region. Pezeshkian emphasized that adherence to these fundamental principles is paramount to maintaining stability and preventing conflicts arising from territorial ambitions, stating that "we must respect each other's territorial integrity and not have any aspirations for the territory."

Addressing the specific context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's long-held position that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect for territorial boundaries. He cautioned against unilateral attempts to seize territory, asserting that such actions are the root cause of instability and conflict, adding that "disputes begin when one side wants to take over the lands of others." The president affirmed Iran's support for the peace process between the two nations, stating that Iran, along with other international actors, recognizes and adheres to the established international framework for resolving the outstanding differences between Baku and Yerevan.

He explicitly stated that Iran has consistently defended the rights of Azerbaijan and, within the same framework of international law and respect for sovereignty, also defends the rights of Armenia, saying, "We have always defended the rights of Azerbaijan and, naturally, within the same framework, we also defend the rights of Armenia."

Beyond the immediate context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan situation, President Pezeshkian highlighted the deep and growing relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan. He emphasized the shared cultural and historical ties, characterizing Azerbaijan as a second homeland for Iranians. In anticipation of his official visit to Azerbaijan, he expressed a sense of familiarity and belonging, noting that despite physical borders, the two nations remain closely connected as neighbors. He articulated his intentions to engage in discussions with his Azerbaijani counterpart, President Ilham Aliyev, on a wide range of issues aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations, commenting, "We are traveling to Azerbaijan because we never feel alienated there... neighbors always have walls to separate them, but they are still together."

He envisioned a future where the two nations actively support and complement each other's development through enhanced communication and cooperation, adding, "Given the capabilities and skills we have in terms of science, economy, industry, culture, health, medicine, and trade, we can communicate and help with each other."

Addressing the critical infrastructure project aimed at establishing a land connection between Azerbaijan's mainland and the Nakhchivan region via Iranian territory, President Pezeshkian expressed optimism and progress. He stated that the project is advancing rapidly, with agreements already in place to facilitate the creation of a seamless land link connecting Azerbaijan's mainland to Nakhchivan through Iran, affirming, "The project is progressing rapidly. It has already been agreed upon, and there will be no issues in creating a land link between Iran's territory and Azerbaijan's mainland with Nakhchivan." He further noted the significance of the railway route, currently under discussion, in strengthening trade, cultural, and economic ties between the two nations, and as part of a wider North-South transportation corridor.

In addition to transportation infrastructure, President Pezeshkian highlighted the potential for collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in the realm of green energy. He noted the opportunity to harness clean energy from existing dams and those currently under construction, presenting a pathway for sustainable energy cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying, "We can obtain clean energy from existing dams and some under construction."

President Pezeshkian concluded his remarks by emphasizing the shared perspectives and common ground between Iran and Azerbaijan in international forums such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations. He underscored the potential for closer collaboration in various multilateral organizations, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union, concluding that "If we strengthen our connections, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union are the next step in cooperation." His overall message conveyed a strong commitment to regional stability, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the enhancement of bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan across a broad spectrum of areas.