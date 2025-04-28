On the path to friendship

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concluded a one-day visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday, marking a significant step towards revitalizing and strengthening relations between the two neighboring nations.

The visit, was characterized by official welcomes, high-level meetings, and the signing of key cooperation agreements, and signaled a shared commitment to enhanced regional cooperation and mutual prosperity.

President Pezeshkian was greeted upon arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Samir Sharifov. He was then officially welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Zagulba Presidential Palace in a formal ceremony complete with national anthems and a guard of honor.

During a private bilateral meeting, followed by discussions between Iranian and Azerbaijani delegations, President Pezeshkian emphasized the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and familial bonds between the people of Iran and Azerbaijan. He stated that these connections form the foundation for a strategic path toward expanding regional cooperation. He also conveyed the warm greetings of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and reiterated Iran’s support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, affirming that the Karabakh region is an inseparable part of Azerbaijan.

"I hope this visit, along with the agreements reached in previous expert-level talks, will mark the beginning of greater strides in strengthening relations between the two countries," President Pezeshkian said.

President Aliyev echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the strategic importance of the relationship and expressing confidence that the visit would further enhance bilateral cooperation. "The people of our two countries have enjoyed friendly relations for a long time, and our intergovernmental ties are firmly based on this foundation," he stated.

The visit culminated in the signing of seven cooperation documents, signifying a shared commitment to advancing comprehensive cooperation across various sectors. These included memorandums of understanding in areas such as political consultations, transportation, cultural exchanges, health, media, and investment cooperation.

During a joint press conference, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for the hospitality of his Azeri counterpart and highlighted the potential for Iran and Azerbaijan to collaborate in establishing peace and security in the region and resolving issues through mutual cooperation. “We can cooperate in all possible fields,” he affirmed. He further described the agreements signed as strategic and important, committing to their full implementation.

President Aliyev highlighted the strategic importance of the relations and agreed on working towards deepening ties across all sectors.

The agenda also included plans for President Pezeshkian to participate in a joint business meeting alongside President Aliyev and engage with Azerbaijan's Iranian diaspora, further cementing the people-to-people connections between the two nations.

President Pezeshkian's trip to Baku represents a strategic milestone in Iran's foreign policy, aimed at fostering stronger ties with its northern neighbor and promoting stability and prosperity in the region. Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of Iran-Azerbaijan relations and their potential to contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous West Asia. President Pezeshkian addressed Aliyev as a “brother” throughout their engagements.