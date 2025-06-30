Did Azerbaijan help Israel’s war against Iran?

TEHRAN – Throughout the Iran-Israel war, and in the days following the cessation of hostilities, considerable attention has focused on the Republic of Azerbaijan and its potential role in the regime’s aggression against Iran.

Residents of the provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran, along the Caspian Sea, reported hearing what sounded like drones or fighter jets during the Israeli attacks. One resident in eastern Gilan told the Tehran Times that a location in the city of Rasht was struck shortly after she heard such noises.

These two provinces are in close proximity to Azerbaijan, which also shares a border with the Caspian Sea. Some residents in the province of Ardabil, which has land borders with the Caucasian country, also reported seeing drones flying from behind the mountains that separate the two nations.

All of these accounts and reports have originated from civilians. Iran’s Armed Forces and its political figures have yet to officially confirm these allegations.

When asked about the possibility of Azerbaijan’s involvement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, stated that all of Iran’s neighboring countries had assured Tehran that they would not allow Israel to use their territory against Iran. “All these countries firmly asserted that such incidents have not happened and will not happen in the future,” he added. Baqaei also indicated that Iran’s military and intelligence forces are independently investigating the matter.

During a phone conversation last week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asked his Azeri counterpart to launch his own investigation. Pezeshkian said he was concerned about reports suggesting some drones and micro-aircraft may have entered Iranian airspace through Azerbaijani territory. Ilham Aliyev rejected the reports, stressing that his government maintains full control over its airspace and would never permit it to be used against Iran.

Azerbaijan and Israel have cultivated a strong partnership, rooted in energy cooperation and military deals. Baku is a major oil supplier to Israel, accounting for about 40% of its crude oil imports (via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline). Israel is a top arms supplier to Azerbaijan, providing drones, missile systems, and intelligence technology.

Azeri media outlets, most of which reflect the positions of the government, have not addressed the allegations of Azerbaijan’s involvement in the recent war. But many of them have been rife with anti-Iranian sentiments in recent weeks, even calling Iran an “enemy” of Azerbaijan, and disparaging Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. A news website called Caliber, perceived to have connections with Aliyev himself, said the Leader “fears” the very existence of Azerbaijan. It also called Iran’s ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, a liar and called for the toppling of the Islamic Republic.

Such reports and articles have long angered the Iranian public, who believe Baku is continuously crossing red lines. Iranian officials have mostly tried to calm the waters and advocate for the expansion of ties with Azerbaijan.