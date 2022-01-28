Iranian, Azeri foreign ministers exchange views

TEHRAN— The foreign ministers of Iran and Azerbaijan exchanged views over the phone on Friday, discussing cooperation between the two countries and the developments in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov that the meeting of the presidents of the two countries in Turkmenistan as well as the visit of the Iranian transport minister to Baku and the trip of the Azeri defense minister to Tehran as signs of good relationship between the two neighbors.

Amir Abdollahian also conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the president of Azerbaijan. He also conveyed the invitation of Raisi to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to visit his Iran.

Iran’s chief diplomat also lauded the Azerbaijani government for its cooperation in transfer of a number of Iranians imprisoned in Azerbaijan to Iran and expressed hope that a joint consular committee between the two countries would be held in Baku soon.

Referring to the good relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iran’s top diplomat also called for facilitating and accelerating the issuance of visas between the two countries, especially for Iranian students and businessmen.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the upcoming visit of the Iranian parliamentary friendship group to Baku and expressed hope that the cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries would develop in parallel with other areas.

Referring to the visit of the Iranian president to the northern provinces of the country, the foreign minister stressed the importance of developing cooperation between Iran’s border provinces with Azerbaijan.

For his part, Foreign Minister Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between the two countries in recent months, and called for the establishment of a joint economic committee between the two countries.

He also welcomed the proposal of Amir Abdollahian and announced his readiness to hold a joint consular committee of the two countries in Baku.

Welcoming the invitation of his Iranian counterpart to visit Tehran, Bayramov expressed hope that he would visit Iran in the near future.

He also referred to the meeting of the two presidents in Ashgabat on November and stressed the need to advance and implement the agreements reached between the presidents of the two countries and the implementation of joint projects.

Bayramov called the recent meeting of the two presidents historic and conveyed the greetings of the Azeri president of to Raisi.

