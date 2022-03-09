Iran, Azeri FMs hold phone conversation

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov have discussed developments in bilateral cooperation between the two countries and also regional developments over the phone.

In this conversation, Amir Abdollahian commemorated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Baku, saying ties between the two countries have now reached the stage of progress. Referring to the developments in the South Caucasus region, Amir Abdollahian said the common goal of Iran and Azerbaijan is stability and peace in that region. The Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that the remaining issues between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia will be resolved with foresight and without foreign intervention.

Amir Abdollahian then spoke about an increase in traffic between the two neighbors. He stressed the need to increase the number of flights between Iran and Azerbaijan and reopen the land border between the two countries. He also underlined Iran's readiness to expand economic and energy relations with Azerbaijan, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Referring to the holding of a joint Iran-Azerbaijan Economic Commission in the near future, the top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed the seriousness of the Iranian side to achieve positive results from this commission.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister for his part expressed pleasure with the development of cooperation between Tehran and Baku in recent months and welcomed the holding of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries. Referring to the 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku relations, Bayramov described the level of bilateral ties as growing.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat also spoke about the visit of the minister of roads of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baku, calling it a sign of good relations between the two neighboring countries. Bayramov stressed Azerbaijan’s full readiness to implement economic agreements with Iran.

During the phone call, the two foreign ministers also discussed some regional and international issues.



