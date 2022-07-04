Raisi: Strengthening ties will lead to regional co-op

TEHRAN— In a meeting with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday afternoon, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that promoting excellent mutual relations can lead to effective regional cooperation.

The president carefully listened to Bayramov’s detailed report about the increase in diplomatic exchanges and consultations between the two countries and its effect on the expansion of relations and cooperation in various commercial, economic and political fields.

He then emphasized the need to create new openings in Tehran-Baku relations.

Pointing out that there is no limit to deepening and strengthening Iran-Azerbaijan ties, the president said promoting good bilateral relations can lead to effective regional cooperation.

Raisi also emphasized the need to increase the flow of the people of the two countries, saying increase in visits to each country by citizens of the two neighboring countries and interactions between them will strengthen the friendship of the two nations.

The president expressed hope that with the visit of Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani President, to Tehran the two neighbors would see a leap in ties.

For his part, the Azeri foreign minister pointed to the meetings between the two countries' officials and its impact on the level of cooperation, stating, “The volume of trade between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan last year and in the first 5 months of this year has increased significantly.”

Bayramov also presented a detailed report on the topics of interest and negotiations between the officials of the two countries and noted that Tehran and Baku agree that regional issues should be resolved by the countries of the region themselves without the interference of outsiders.

