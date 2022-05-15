Amir Abdollahian, Bayramov call for closer ties

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian exchanged views with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov during a phone conversation on Saturday, discussing ways to expand bilateral cooperation in different spheres.

During the conversation, Iran’s chief diplomat underlined that the foreign ministries of the two countries have a mission to expand political ties.

Amir Abdollahian referred to last year’s meeting between the presidents of the two countries, saying that important agreements at the level of presidents were made that the full implementation of them is on the agenda of Tehran and Baku.

Amir Abdollahian noted that the successful holding of a joint economic committee in Baku was among a key achievement in cementing bilateral relations.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister pointed to the holding of the conference of the parliaments of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) members in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that the upcoming conference will result in strengthening the ECO more than ever before.

For his part, Bayramov referred to the need to strengthen bilateral ties between. He then announced Baku’s readiness to continue diplomatic visits and strengthen political relations at different levels.

He also underlined the necessity of close and unbreakable ties between the two neighbors.

Bayramov then spoke of the agreements signed by the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan, saying the presence of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an important step in this process.

Bayramov and Amir Abdollahian also underlined the significance of continuation of consultations and cooperation at regional and international levels and also the significance of protecting bilateral ties from the conspiracies of the enemies of the two nations.

