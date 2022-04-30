East Azarbaijan’s annual agricultural export stands at $307m

TEHRAN- Agricultural products valued at $307 million were exported from East Azarbaijan province, in the northwest of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), the head of the province’s Agriculture Department announced.

Akbar Fathi said that agricultural products accounted for over 22 percent of the province’s exports in the previous year.

He named Iraq, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Romania, Turkey, Serbia, and Russia as the major destinations of the agricultural products exported from East Azarbaijan in the past year.

As previously announced by an official with the customs department of the province, the value of export from East Azarbaijan rose 16 percent in the past year from its preceding year.

Leili Orangi said that commodities worth $1.654 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports indicate nine percent annual growth, she added.

The official named carpets and handicrafts, sweets and chocolates, glass and glass products, steel and cast iron, objects made of plastic materials, minerals and stones, nuts, petrochemical products, machinery and mechanical devices, components and parts, leather and shoes as the major exported items, and Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Georgia, Bulgaria, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Italy as the main export destinations.

MA/MA