Iran envoy to Azerbaijan meets Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi met on Tuesday with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to brief him on the latest developments in Tehran-Baku ties and the future agendas.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian highlighted good and excellent ties with all neighbors within the framework of the sitting Iranian administration’s neighborly policy, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

He also presented Mousavi with the necessary guidelines for enhancing relations between the two neighboring countries in various political, economic and cultural fields, emphasizing a successful holding of the Joint Economic Commission between the two sides in the near future.

In late December, Amir Abdollahian exchanged views with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhoun Bayramov about the most important issues of bilateral and regional relations during a telephone conversation.

At the beginning of the conversation, Amir Abdollahian congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the beginning of 2023 and expressed hope that relations between Tehran and Baku will expand in various political and economic fields in the New Year.

The top Iranian diplomat also referred to Tehran’s readiness to boost transportation and transit ties with Azerbaijan, saying cooperation in these fields must be increased and that we are ready to boost trade ties.

Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s opposition to the presence of foreign countries in the region. He stressed that regional countries are capable of resolving problems in the region properly by adopting positive approaches.

Forming working groups for media activities on both sides and examining water scarcity and pollution of the Aras River between the two countries were among other issues raised and proposed by Iran's foreign minister in the telephone conversation.

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister, for his part, underlined the importance of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Jeyhun Bayramov also said Baku is interested in holding a session of the joint economic commission of the two countries in early 2023 and boosting trade and economic ties.

Iran FM receives message from UAE

On Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian also received United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Tehran Saif Al Zaabi.

In the meeting, the Emirati envoy submitted the message of his country's foreign minister to Amir Abdollahian, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

In the message and during the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to expand Tehran-Abu Dhabi relations more than ever before.