Israel to suffer ‘severe consequences’ for defiling Al-Aqsa Mosque, Iran says

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, on Thursday condemned the Israeli regime for desecrating the Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying the regime will suffer "severe repercussions" for its intrusion of the sacred place.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha.

Amir Abdollahian and Taha discussed the most recent events in the region and the Muslim world, including a controversial trip by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

The senior Iranian diplomat warned, "The consequences of this action would be harsh for the fraudulent Israeli regime," appreciating Taha on his prompt denunciation of the recent Zionist sacrilege of al-Aqsa Mosque.

Amir Abdollahian suggested the creation of an "effective legal and international framework to halt aggressive activities against religious authority and holy places" in reference to Israel's provocative actions against the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ben-Gvir entered the al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday through the Moroccan Gate, commonly known as the Mughrabi Gate, in what the Palestinians referred to as an "unprecedented provocation."

During the phone call, Amir Abdollahian also praised the OIC chief for taking a stand against the French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo's most recent blasphemous attempt to offend the highest religious authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He blamed the French government for the caricatures and emphasized that the Zionists' involvement goes beyond the notorious French magazine's serial offenses against religious sanctuaries.

The foreign minister also reaffirmed Iran's position on the need to put a stop to the hostilities in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Taha also denounced the recent Israeli vandalism of the al-Aqsa Mosque and expressed his worry for the entry of the minister of the occupying regime into the sacred place.

"This conduct has wounded the sentiments of the Islamic Ummah," he said.

Taha emphasized that the Zionists' aggressive actions disrupt regional peace and stability and stated he is in discussions with several organizations to put pressure on the Israeli regime to stop taking such measures.

He also denounced the sacrilegious action taken by the infamous French magazine and emphasized that the subject is being looked into in order to respond to the move in a "proportionate" manner.

The Taliban's decision to forbid children and women from attending school in Afghanistan also drew strong criticism from both sides who asserted the move goes against Islamic law and teachings.

FM emphasizes legal means to stop demeaning holy places

Also, in another phone call on Thursday with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, Amir Abdollahian called for creation of a legislative framework to halt the degradation of Islamic sanctuaries.

Iran’s top diplomat and Foreign Minister Al Sabah also spoke on bilateral relations, as well as local and global issues, including the recent defilement of the al-Aqsa Mosque and the sacrilegious action by the infamous French magazine.

Amir Abdollahian condemned the recent desecration of the mosque by the illegal entity and urged coordination and cooperation among Muslim nations to maintain the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also emphasized the need to establish legal mechanisms to prevent desecration of Islamic sanctuaries.

In order to achieve peace and stability in the region, the senior Iranian diplomat emphasized the necessity of enhancing regional collaboration.

Al Sabah, also, reaffirmed the Kuwait's steadfast position on the Palestinian cause and severely denounced the Israeli regime for its recent vandalism of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

He also praised Iran's proposal for unified OIC measures to stop the occupying regime's offensive acts in harming regional peace and stability.

Referencing the infamous French magazine's history of demeaning the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Kuwaiti foreign minister denounced the repugnant action against the Islamic Republic and emphasized that disparaging religious figures denigrates all Muslims.