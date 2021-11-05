Amir Abdollahian: Tehran-Baku ties continue in a positive direction

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said although there might be differences of opinion with the Republic of Azerbaijan on some issues, it is important to note that there is a serious will on both sides to overcome the obstacles, the Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.

“I and my colleague Jeyhun Bayramov, on behalf of the two countries, will continue our positive contacts and consultations for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations and clearing up misunderstandings,” he said on late Wednesday.

According to the top diplomat, the two sides have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation for better management of public and media environment, and to form a joint committee between Iran and Azerbaijan.

“We consider our neighbors as our relatives and in this regard, we appreciate the principles governing these relations,” he added.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani foreign minister commented to Azerbaycan24 website as well.

“For many years, one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy has been to establish and develop high-level friendly relations with all countries, including neighboring nations. Over the years, Azerbaijani-Iranian ties have developed in this direction. Numerous joint projects have been implemented between the two countries in recent years,” said Bayramov.

It seems that the diplomatic overtures pursued by the foreign ministers and envoys have been fruitful, as tensions over border transit between Tehran and Baku have deescalated.

On October 24, Amir Abdollahian and Bayramov held consultations over the phone.

In the conversation, Amir Abdollahian referred to the recent constructive contacts between the two ministers, praising the Republic of Azerbaijan for the release of two Iranian drivers detained in the country.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the need to adopt a positive approach and look to the future by the two countries and said the joint economic commission of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan should be activated as soon as possible.

Iran’s foreign minister noted that Tehran is determined to deepen relations with Baku. For his part, Bayramov also welcomed the positive steps taken by the two countries to clear up the misunderstandings. He described the release of the two Iranian drivers and Iran’s move to order relevant organizations in the Islamic Republic regarding border traffic laws as a message from both sides to clear up misunderstandings.

