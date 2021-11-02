P4+1 should be ready for talks based on mutual interests, rights: Iran FM

TEHRAN — In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian criticized United States’ double standards toward Iran while calling on the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal -JCPOA – to be prepared for meaningful talks on the basis of “mutual interests and rights”.

The foreign minister, who has tested positive for COVID-19, sent out two tweets, saying, “The White House calls for negotiations with Iran and claims to be ready to return to the JCPOA. Yet it simultaneously imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals & entities. We are closely examining Mr. Biden's behavior. The purpose of negotiations is not talking for the sake of talking, but to achieve tangible results on the basis of respect for mutual interests.”

The chief diplomat also said, “The P4+1 should be ready for negotiations based on mutual interests and rights.”

Iran was recently hit by a new rounds of U.S. sanctions, just as it was completing a return to JCPOA revival negotiations in Vienna.



On 29 October, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed new sanctions on four Iranian citizens and two companies, including the commander of the military drone unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

