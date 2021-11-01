New deputy FM for legal, international affairs appointed

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has appointed Reza Najafi as deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, ISNA reported on Sunday.

In his decree, the foreign minister has wished success for Najafi in realizing the policies and strategies of the diplomatic apparatus, especially a balanced, active, dynamic, intelligent foreign policy, and consultation and interaction with deputies, managers and experts.

Najafi has the history of chairing Iran's mission at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.



